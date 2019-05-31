Amazon buys Sizmek ad assets

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) purchases the ad tech company's ad server and Dynamic Creative Optimization unit, which will continue to operate independently of Amazon Advertising for now.

The DCO tool uses data to help personalize ads. The ad server helps actually place those ads around the web and can help Amazon's push into the digital ad space against market leaders Facebook and Google.

In its deal announcement, the tech giant says that Amazon and Sizmek "have many mutual customers."

Terms of the deal weren't disclosed. Sizmek filed for Chapter 11 in March and valued its assets at $100-$500M. Zeta Global already agreed to buy Sizmek's data management and demand-side platforms for $36M.