Total to buy Toshiba's LNG business - Nikkei Asian Review

Total (TOT -0.6%) is near an agreement to buy Toshiba's (OTCPK:TOSBF) liquefied natural gas business, with an announcement expected as early as tomorrow, Nikkei Asian Review reports.
Toshiba holds the rights to sell 2.2M mt/year of LNG for two decades starting 2020 under a 2013 deal with the Freeport LNG project in Texas, but the company has decided to let go of the non-core business to help get back on its feet, according to the report.
Toshiba is expected to book ~¥100B ($921M) in losses over the sale, according to the report.
