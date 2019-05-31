Gold miners gain big as price breaks above $1,300

Gold miners are outperforming other mining and metal names as Comex gold rallies +1.5% to settle at $1,311.10/oz., the highest finish for a most-active contract since April 10, after Pres. Trump threatened to impose tariffs on all Mexican goods imported into the U.S.
Gold closes above its 100-day moving average for the first time since April 15, and ETFs such as GLD and GDX are higher than their 100- and 200-day MAs.
"People are doing fear trade now and running towards gold," says Michael Matousek, head trader at U.S. Global Investors.
Gold and silver miners that are outperforming include SBGL +8.4%, HMY +8.4%, AU +7.2%, GFI +6.3%, TRQ +5.6%, AUY +7.5%, MUX +5%, KL +6.1%, AG +6.1%, WPM +4.9%, SAND +6.2%, EXK +3.5%, AGI +5.2%, GOLD +5.1%, NEM +3.5%, BTG +5%, PVG +4.7%.
