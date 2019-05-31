Magellan Midstream extends open season for proposed Voyager pipeline

Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP -0.6% ) says it extended the open season for the proposed Voyager crude oil pipeline project for a third time, now setting an Aug. 30 deadline for producers to contract for space on the 500-mile connection between MMP terminals in Cushing, Okla., and Midland, Tex., to the Gulf coast.

MMP and partner Navigator Energy Services, which previously extended the Voyager open season on Jan. 30 and March 29 since its launch last November, say the level of shipper interest requires further evaluation of the project's scope.

As proposed, the Voyager Pipeline is expected to have an initial capacity of up to 400K bbl/day, becoming operational in early 2021.