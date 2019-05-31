April farm prices received Index +1.1%

The April Prices Received Index for agricultural production is 92.9% of its 2011 base, +1.1% from the March 2019 index and +0.1% from the April 2018 index.

The crop production index -1.2% M/M to 84.7; The livestock index +2.6% to 100.0.

Food grains -2.3% M/M and -8.5% Y/Y.

Feed grains -2.8% M/M and -1.8% Y/Y.

Oilseeds -1.2% M/M and -15.4% Y/Y.

Fruits and nuts -6.1% M/M and -8.5% Y/Y.

Other crop +2.8% M/M and +6.4% Y/Y.

Related ETFs: DBA, RJA, DAG, JJA, OTC:AGA, AGF, FUD, USAG, UAG, TAGS, OTC:ADZ