Rejection of Barrick bid a 'no brainer,' says top Acacia investor

Fidelity International, one of the largest shareholders in Acacia Mining (OTCPK:ABGLF), says Barrick Gold's (NYSE:GOLD) low bid to buy Acacia showed a lack of judgment and the deal's rejection is a "no brainer."

"We are definitely not going to accept the offer," says Alexander Wright, portfolio manager at Fidelity International, adding that the bid was ~50% too low.

"I think it reflects extremely badly on Barrick," Wright says of the takeover bid. "The ability to operate fairly and economically in Africa is important for the company. This shows a real lack of judgment."

Bermuda-based Fidelity International owns 3.2% of Acacia and is the miner's sixth largest shareholder; analysts say 4% of Acacia shareholders would be needed to block a compulsory sale and 18% to stop a delisting in the case of formal offer.