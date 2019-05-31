Iowa Supreme Court rules for Dakota Access pipeline

Energy Transfer's (ET -1.2% ) Dakota Access pipeline was within its rights to use eminent domain to seize private land, the Iowa Supreme Court rules, ending a challenge from landowners and environmental groups who had sought to stop the flow of oil through the state.

The Sierra Club and others Iowa landowners had claimed the proposed pipeline is not a "public convenience and necessity" and contested that the Iowa Utilities Board did not have the right to use eminent domain to force landowners to allow construction of the pipeline.

The decision means the pipeline, which has been in operation for two years, can continue transporting crude oil through Iowa and affirms that oil pipelines qualify for the state's eminent domain laws.