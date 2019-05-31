Good news/bad news: Data tilts toward weaker than expected

On the the positive side, the labor market, consumer confidence and personal income all came in better than expected this week. But in the negative column, May consumer sentiment, April pending home sales, and international trade in goods didn't live up to expectations. When tallying it all up, U.S. economic data may have come in weaker than expected a tad more often than stronger than expected. Keep in mind though, in many cases there's still growth, just not as strong as economists were expecting. Stronger-than-expected: May consumer confidence of 134.1 rolled in better than the 129.9 consensus and up from 129.2 in April.

Jobless claims continue to point to a surprisingly strong labor market, with continuous jobless claims falling 26K to 1.657M vs. 1.662M estimate, and down from 1.683M from the prior week. May Chicago PMI of 54.2 exceeded the 53.6 expected and rose from 52.6 in April. April wholesale inventories (advance) increased 0.7% M/M to $674.5B vs. +0.3% consensus and vs. 0.0% prior. April personal income came in strong at +0.5% M/M, exceeding the +0.3% expected and from the anemic +0.1% in March; consumer spending, +0.3% M/M, beat the +0.2% consensus, but came in weaker than the March reading of +1.1%. Q1 GDP estimate, though trimmed by 10 basis points to 3.1% from the prior estimate, edged past the consensus of +3.0%.

In-line: Initial jobless claims +3K to 215K, matched the consensus estimate, though it rose from 212K in the prior week.

April PCE price index, +0.3% M/M, matched expectations and rose slightly from +0.2% in March, as core PCE price index, +0.2% M/M, also came in-line with the estimate, and strengthened from +0.1% in March.