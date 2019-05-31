Apple cracking down on kids' app tracking - WSJ

The Wall Street Journal investigates apps sharing user data with third parties without permission, and sources say Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) plans to tighten its privacy requirements starting with kids' apps.

Reporters Joanna Stern and Mark Secada tested 80 iOS apps, most of which were prominently promoted in the App Store, and found that all but one used third-party tracking for analytics, marketing, or ads. The other apps averaged four trackers each.

The kid-focused app Curious World was sending the child's age, name, and tapped books to Facebook.

Apple could announce privacy changes at WWDC, which kicks off on Monday.