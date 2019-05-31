WTI crude tanks 5.5% to four-month lows on heightened trade worries

U.S. crude oil closed at its lowest since mid-February, as Pres. Trump's tariff threat against Mexico compounds concerns about global economic growth, already at risk due to the U.S.-China trade war; WTI July crude settled -5.5% to $53.30/bbl, Brent -3.6% to $64.49/bbl.

The rout came alongside a broad retreat in riskier assets after Pres. Trump announced a plan to impose escalating tariffs on Mexican imports starting June 10.

"This fresh tariff headline offers a 'pile-on' effect to an oil market that has already been seeing downside pressure from some unexpectedly large U.S. crude supply increases," says Jim Ritterbusch, president of Ritterbusch and Associates.

Energy-related names hitting 52-week lows during today's trade included CDEV -2.3% , CLR -3%, EMN -3.7% , FLR -2.9% , FRAC -3% , GPOR -1.8%, HAL -3.9% , HFC -4.1% , JAG -1.6% , LPI -1.8% , LYB -4.1% , MDR -1.3% , MEOH -4.1% , MPC -2.3% , NOV -1% , OXY -4.1% , PBF -4.7% , REI -3% , RES -2.3% , ROAN -8.7% , SLB -1.4% , SM -4.5% , SPN -4.1% , SXC -2% .

