WTI crude tanks 5.5% to four-month lows on heightened trade worries

U.S. crude oil closed at its lowest since mid-February, as Pres. Trump's tariff threat against Mexico compounds concerns about global economic growth, already at risk due to the U.S.-China trade war; WTI July crude settled -5.5% to $53.30/bbl, Brent -3.6% to $64.49/bbl.
The rout came alongside a broad retreat in riskier assets after Pres. Trump announced a plan to impose escalating tariffs on Mexican imports starting June 10.
"This fresh tariff headline offers a 'pile-on' effect to an oil market that has already been seeing downside pressure from some unexpectedly large U.S. crude supply increases," says Jim Ritterbusch, president of Ritterbusch and Associates.
Energy-related names hitting 52-week lows during today's trade included CDEV -2.3%, CLR -3%, EMN -3.7%, FLR -2.9%, FRAC -3%, GPOR -1.8%, HAL -3.9%, HFC -4.1%, JAG -1.6%, LPI -1.8%, LYB -4.1%, MDR -1.3%, MEOH -4.1%, MPC -2.3%, NOV -1%, OXY -4.1%, PBF -4.7%, REI -3%, RES -2.3%, ROAN -8.7%, SLB -1.4%, SM -4.5%, SPN -4.1%, SXC -2%.
ETFs: USO, XLE, OIL, UWT, UCO, VDE, XOP, DWT, ERX, OIH, SCO, BNO, DBO
