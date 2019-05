PulteGroup reports $274M of notes tendered early

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) says $274M principal amount of 4.250% notes due 2021 were tendered under its cash tender offer for up to $300M of notes by the early tender time.

Notes that were validly tendered by the early tender time will get $1,020 per $1,000 of principal amount tendered, which includes $30.00 early tender premium.

Holders will also get accrued and unpaid interest from the last interest payment until, but not including, today.

The tender offer expires at midnight, New York City time, at the end of June 13, 2019.