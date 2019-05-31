Karuna Therapeutics on deck for IPO

Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX) has filed a preliminary prospectus for a $75M IPO.

The Boston, MA-based biopharmaceutical firm develops therapies for neuropsychiatric disorders. Lead candidate is antipsychotic KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors, in Phase 2 development for acute psychosis in schizophrenia patients. KarXT is a combination a muscarinic agonist called xanomeline and a muscarinic antagonist called trospium.

The company says a key advantage of KarXT is its selective effect on muscarinic receptors in the brain, thereby avoiding the unwanted side effects associated with activating peripheral muscarinic receptors.

2018 Financials ($M): Operating Expenses: 14.5 (+202.1%); Net Loss: (17.5) (-191.7%); Cash Burn: (15.4) (-285.0%).