Stocks, bond yields plunge as Trump tariff threats 'throw gas on the fire'

Each of the major stock market indices tumbled by more than 1% in reaction to Pres. Trump's threat to institute new tariffs on goods from Mexico.

The tariffs would apply to all imports from Mexico, hitting sectors that previously had little exposure to Trump's aggressive trade initiatives, including importers of autos, crude oil and fruits and vegetables.

"This is utilizing a trade policy tool to enforce policy outside of trade, and that sets a concerning precedent and leaves investors wondering how else tariffs could possibly be used," says Kristina Hooper, chief global market strategist at Invesco. "Markets were already freaking out over existing tariffs. We’ve just thrown gas on the fire."

The surprise move exacerbated the earlier damage from the U.S.-China trade dispute; for the week, the Dow fell 3% for its sixth straight week of losses - its longest losing streak since 2011 - while the S&P 500 sank 2.6%, the Nasdaq Composite slipped 2.4% and the Russell 2000 slid 3.2%.

On the day, eight of the 11 S&P 500 sectors finished with losses exceeding 1%, while utilities (+0.5%) and real estate (+0.8%) finished higher.

U.S. Treasury yields resumed their steep slide, with the two-year yield tumbling 12 bps to 1.94% and the 10-year benchmark shedding 9 bps to 2.14%.

U.S. WTI July crude oil crashed 5.5% to $53.30/bbl, in yet another piece of evidence of investor concerns about how trade turmoil could weigh on the global economy.