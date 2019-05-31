Buy the telecom dip with Amazon unlikely to enter - JPMorgan

The slip in the top two U.S. wireless carriers today is a dip-buying opportunity, JPMorgan says.
Verizon (VZ -4.4%) and AT&T (T -4%) both fell sharply today amid general telecom malaise, with the dominant story being a potential entry from Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) into the wireless market via a purchase of Sprint's (NYSE:S) prepaid Boost Mobile, or spectrum thrown off by Sprint or T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) as they try to merge.
But Amazon isn't likely to make an entry, analyst Philip Cusick says: It's "first and foremost" a retailer and a wireless network is no help there, and it's no more likely that Amazon wants a network for a drone delivery platform, since that would be inefficient. (h/t Bloomberg)
It's more likely that Amazon would invest in a network made with the spectrum hoard at Dish Network (NASDAQ:DISH) rather than own its own network, he says. DISH rose 3.9% today following the news.
