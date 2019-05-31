Healthcare Realty gets $1.05B credit, loan pact

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) amends and restates a $700M revolving credit facility, boosts an existing $150M term loans to $200M and creates a new seven-year $150M term loan facility.

The agreement lowers its revolving credit facility borrowing costs by 10 basis points from its prior credit line.

To mitigate exposure to fluctuating interest rates, HR enters into interest rate swaps from time to time; at May 31, 2019, the company had interest rate swaps outstanding in the aggregate notional amount of $175.0M with a weighted average fixed interest rate of 2.29%, plus the applicable margin rate.