Halcon Resources gets NYSE continued listing notice

Halcon Resources (NYSE:HK) -4.1% after-hours following disclosure that it received notice from the NYSE that the average price of its common stock had dropped below the Exchange's continued listing standard.

The NYSE requires the closing price of a listed stock average at least $1.00/share for a period of 30 consecutive trading days.

HK will regain compliance if its share price and 30 trading-day average share price is at least $1 during the six months following receipt of the NYSE notice and on the last trading day of any calendar month.