Exxon, BP to chip in $20M toward Alaska LNG licensing

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and BP agree to contribute a combined $20M to help Alaska complete a federal licensing process for the proposed $41B Alaska LNG project, Alaska's Lieutenant Governor says.

The state-owned Alaska Gasline Development Corporation needs $30M and another year to complete work with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on a license for Alaska LNG.

If built, the project could export up to 20M mt of liquefied natural gas from a plant in south-central Alaska, and natural gas would be shipped from the North Slope through a planned 800-mile pipeline.