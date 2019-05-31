Kinder Morgan Permian project clears key regulatory hurdle

Kinder Morgan's (NYSE:KMI) proposed pipeline expansion project connecting Natural Gas Pipeline Company's existing system to the Waha Hub in the Permian Basin wins a positive environmental assessment from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

FERC says the 17-mile pipeline would not pose a significant environmental impact, contingent on implementation of its recommended mitigation measures.

The Lockridge Extension Pipeline would provide as much as 500K dt/day of incremental southbound capacity from Waha to NGPL's Trans-Pecos Pipeline, where it would target export demand from Mexico.

The Lockridge expansion is one of three KMI projects, along with the 2B cf/day Gulf Coast Express and the 2.1B cf/day Permian Highway Pipeline, targeting growing demand for new production takeaway capacity from the Permian Basin.