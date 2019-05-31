DOJ preparing Google antitrust probe after deal with FTC - Bloomberg

The Justice Dept. is setting up to open an investigation into Google (GOOG, GOOGL) after it reached a deal with the Federal Trade Commission to take over antitrust scrutiny of the tech giant, Bloomberg reports.

The FTC had set up a task force earlier this year to look at conduct of tech companies and their past mergers, in the face of criticism that lax enforcement has led to dominant players.

Europe has led the way in antitrust cases against American firms, but now DOJ appears to be taking the mantle from the FTC in pushing for tougher enforcement.

The WSJ had reported on the likelihood of a coming investigation of Google.