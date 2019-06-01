China investigates FedEx in trade war provocation

China launches a probe into FedEx (NYSE:FDX) for allegedly "damaging legitimate rights and interests" of Chinese users by delivering packages to the wrong address, according to Xinhua.

The FedEx probe is being seen as a salvo being fired off from the front line of the U.S.-China trade war.

"Now that China has established a list of unreliable entities, the investigation into FedEx will be a warning to other foreign companies and individuals that violate Chinese laws and regulations," warned a statement read on China Central Television.