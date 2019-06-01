Total buys Toshiba's contracts with Freeport LNG in $800M deal

Total (NYSE:TOT) agrees to take over Toshiba's (OTCPK:TOSBF) liquefied natural gas business in the U.S. for ~$800M, after an earlier deal with China's ENN to acquire the assets fell apart.

TOT will pay Toshiba $15M for the shares in the U.S. assets, while Toshiba will pay TOT $815M to take over all the contracts linked to the business.

The deal will give TOT control over 2.2M mt/year of LNG to be produced by the third train at the Freeport LNG export terminal in Texas; the facility is preparing to begin production from its first train, after several construction- and weather-related delays slowed the project.