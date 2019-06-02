China: Trade war endangers MAGA

Washington's escalating trade war with Beijing has not "made America great again" and has instead "done serious harm to the U.S. economy," according to a Chinese government white paper that said unreasonable demands led to the collapse of trade talks in May.

The document also claimed the U.S. was an untrustworthy negotiator and that any further discussions need to be based on sincerity, mutual respect and equality.

China doesn't want a trade war with the U.S. but won't shy away from one, according to Vice Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen, who said the latter's strategy of maximum pressure and escalation can't force concessions.

