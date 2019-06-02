Macau casinos return to growth

Macau gross gaming revenue increased 1.8% Y/Y to 26B patacas ($3.2B) in May, according to data from the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau.

The Macau sector returned to growth after revenue drops in March and April.

Analysts expected GGR growth to fall in a range of +2% to +4% for the month.

YTD Macau GRR is down 1.2% to 126B patacas.

Macau casino stocks: Wynn Macau (OTCPK:WYNMF, OTCPK:WYNMY), Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), Sands China (OTCPK:SCHYY, OTCPK:SCHYF), Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), MGM China (OTCPK:MCHVF, OTCPK:MCHVY). MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM), Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF), SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF, OTCPK:SJMHY), Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO), Studio City International (NYSE:MSC).

Related ETF: BJK.