Box Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

Box (NYSE:BOX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, June 3rd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.05 (+28.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $161.46M (+14.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, box has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward.