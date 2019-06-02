Cracker Barrel Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Cracker Barrel (NASDAQ:CBRL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, June 3rd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.11 (+3.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $735.15M (+1.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, cbrl has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.