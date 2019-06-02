Coupa Software Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, June 3rd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.04 (-300.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $73.85M (+31.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, coup has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 0 downward.