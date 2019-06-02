Digital Turbine Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, June 3rd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.02 (+300.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $26.6M (+26.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, apps has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.