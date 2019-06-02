Capital Southwest Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, June 3rd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.40 (+42.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $14.35M (+44.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, cswc has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.