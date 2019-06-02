Caleres Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, June 3rd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.35 (-18.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $672.9M (+6.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, cal has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.