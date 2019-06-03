Infineon to buy Cypress Semi in deal valued at €9B

Infineon (OTCQX:IFNNY) has a definitive deal to buy Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) for $23.85/share in cash.

That means an enterprise value of €9B.

Cypress closed Friday at $17.82.

Infineon plans to strengthen its focus on structural growth drivers and serve a broader range of applications with the deal, it says.

"Infineon has validated sales and cost synergies assumptions as part of due diligence," the company says. "Expected economies of scale will create cost synergies of €180 million per annum by 2022."

The funding is fully underwritten by a banking consortium, Infineon says, and the deal should wrap late this year or in early 2020.