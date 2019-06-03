737 MAX may have faulty parts - FAA

A new problem involving Boeing's (NYSE:BA) grounded 737 MAX has been disclosed after the FAA on Sunday said that more than 300 of that troubled plane and the prior generation 737 may contain improperly manufactured parts.

At issue is the leading-edge slat tracks - pieces on the front of the wing that move to create more lift during takeoff and landing.

While the problem doesn't pose an imminent accident hazard, Boeing must repair the components - which are prone to cracking - within 10 days.