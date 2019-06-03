Facebook discusses crypto plans with CFTC

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission is in "very early stages of conversations" with Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in an effort to understand whether the company's plans for a cryptocurrency would fall under the regulator's auspices, FT reports.

The bulk of the trading in Bitcoin, for example, is done via futures rather than cash-based markets, but Facebook's GlobalCoin - a version of a stablecoin - might be limited to the latter and therefore fall outside the CFTC's remit.

That would nonetheless leave some "basis risk," a term that describes a situation in which the price of an underlying instrument and its derivative do not move perfectly in sync.