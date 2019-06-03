Tesla to make Model Y in Fremont

In an interview on Ride the Lightning podcast, Elon Musk said Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) current "default plan" is to produce the Model Y SUV at its plant in Fremont, California.

The electric automaker makes the Model S, Model X and Model 3 in Fremont, but produces battery packs and drive units at its gigafactory near Reno, Nevada.

It has been weighing the pros and cons of each location, including space constraints and labor costs due to the Bay Area's high cost of living.

Tesla unveiled its Model Y electric crossover in March, with a target volume production date of late 2020 for North America and early 2021 for Europe and China.