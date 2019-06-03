What's happening at Apple WWDC 2019?

The latest version of iOS, likely called 13, is unlikely to mark a radical overhaul, but instead will boast a series of incremental improvements like "dark mode."

The end of iTunes is also anticipated - with Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) breaking music into its own app - as well as updates to make the Apple Watch more independent.

Don't expect a lot of new hardware, but there is chance that Apple discusses a high-end Mac desktop computer, which would fit in with the conference’s programming focus.

WWDC kicks off at 1 p.m. ET with a livestreamed keynote address at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California.