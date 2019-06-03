Challenges for SoftBank's latest $100B fund

Significant hurdles? SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) bid to raise a second mega fund has met with a chilly reception from some of the world’s biggest money managers, including Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, whose $45B check made it the largest backer of SoftBank's first tech fund, known as the Vision Fund.

Many of the biggest funds already have established programs to invest directly in late-stage startups and aren’t interested in paying fees to another party, WSJ reports. Some are also concerned about its lack of transparency and its governance.