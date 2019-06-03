Equity selloff set to continue into June

Stocks are continuing to sour following the steepest May selloff in nine years as DJIA futures begin the month down another 150 points and bonds rally, with the yield on the 10-year Treasury yield slipping a further 6 bps to 2.08%.

Besides a protracted trade dispute with China, the Trump administration is opening several other battles, removing India from a privileged-trading program and pushing tariffs on Mexico unless it addresses the southern border.

"Mexico is sending a big delegation to talk about the Border. Problem is, they've been 'talking' for 25 years," he wrote on Twitter. "We want action, not talk. Otherwise, our companies and jobs are coming back to the USA!"

