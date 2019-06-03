Trump wades into Brexit crisis

Ahead of his arrival in London for a three-day state visit, President Trump encouraged the U.K. to "walk away" from any negotiations with the EU if the country is unable to secure a "fair deal."

He also said "wouldn't pay" the $50B so-called "divorce bill" unless the bloc backed down and talked about the "very big trade deal" that will be on offer once the country is finally free.

Breaking with decades of political protocol, Trump expressed a preference for Boris Johnson to replace outgoing Theresa May, as well as suggesting Nigel Farage should lead Britain's stalled Brexit talks.

ETFs: FXB, EWU, OTC:GBB, DBUK, FKU, EWUS, HEWU, QGBR, DGBP, FLGB, UGBP