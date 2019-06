VanEck Vectors declare monthly distribution

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) - $0.1319. 30-Day SEC Yield of 5.88%.

VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON) - $0.0966. 30-Day SEC Yield of 3.23%.

VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMAG) - $0.0932. 30-Day SEC Yield of 4.79%.

VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) - $0.1896. 30-Day SEC Yield of 6.86%.

VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) - $0.0744. 30-Day SEC Yield of 3.12%.

VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) - $0.0291. 30-Day SEC Yield of 1.04%.

VanEck Vectors High-Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSE:HYD) - $0.2262. 30-Day SEC Yield of 3.65%.

VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) - $0.1415. 30-Day SEC Yield of 6.95%.

Payable June 07; for shareholders of record June 04; ex-div June 03. 30-Day SEC yield as of May 31.

