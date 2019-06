VanEck Vectors declare monthly distribution

VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY) - $0.1368. 30-Day SEC Yield of 5.14%.

VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (NYSE:ITM) - $0.0931. 30-Day SEC Yield of 1.83%.

VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (NYSE:MLN) - $0.0503. 30-Day SEC Yield of 2.56%.

VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities Ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) - $0.0959. 30-Day SEC Yield of 5.75%.

VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSE:SHYD) - $0.0662. 30-Day SEC Yield of 2.94%.

VanEck Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (NYSE:SMB) - $0.0227. 30-Day SEC Yield of 1.48%.

VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSE:XMPT) - $0.0925. 30-Day SEC Yield of 4.28%.

Payable June 07; for shareholders of record June 04; ex-div June 03. 30-Day SEC yield as of May 31.

Press Release