iShares declares monthly distributions

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) - $0.2601. 30-Day SEC Yield of 2.74%.

iShares Barclays 20 Year Treasury Bond Fund ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) - $0.2695. 30-Day SEC Yield of 2.58%.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) - $0.3859. 30-Day SEC Yield of 5.67%.

iShares S&P National Municipal Bond Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) - $0.2403. 30-Day SEC Yield of 1.99%.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) - $0.3708. 30-Day SEC Yield of 3.62%.

iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasury Bond Fund ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) - $0.1687. 30-Day SEC Yield of 2.11%.

Payable June 07; for shareholders of record June 04; ex-div June 03. 30-Day SEC yield as of May 30.