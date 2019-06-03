Medigus +16% premarket on MUSE deal in Greater China

Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS) has signed a $3M agreement with Golden Grand for the know-how licensing and sale of goods for Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler (MUSE) system in China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Macao.

Under the terms of the agreement, Golden Grand will pay Medigus the consideration in four installments until the assembly of a production line in China is completed.

The company is acting to further commercialize and engage in additional similar MUSE licensing and sale agreements in additional territories.

The MUSE system is a single-use flexible transoral stapler that merges the latest advancements in microvisual, ultrasonic and surgical stapling.