Emergent Bio awarded 10-year HHS contract for VIGIV in smallpox

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) has received a contract award of ~$535M over 10 years for the continued supply of Vaccinia Immune Globulin Intravenous (VIGIV) into the U.S. Strategic National Stockpile (SNS) in support of smallpox preparedness.

The contract consists of a one-year base period of performance valued at $23M and nine option years.

The scope of work under the contract includes the collection of plasma, manufacturing, and delivery of finished drug product.

VIGIV is the only product licensed by the FDA for the treatment of complications due to smallpox vaccination.