Gilead's CAR T KTE-X19 shows positive action in early-stage ALL study

Results from the first phase of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial, ZUMA-3, evaluating Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) unit Kite Pharma's CAR T candidate KTE-X19 in adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) showed a positive effect. The data were presented at ASCO in Chicago.

The complete response rate (or complete response with incomplete hematological recovery) in 41 evaluable patients who received at least two prior lines of therapy after a minimum of two months of follow-up was 68% (n=28/41). All responders had undetectable minimal residual disease. At data cut-off, median duration of remission was 12.9 months in the group treated with the dose used in the ongoing Phase 2 portion.

Shares are up a fraction premarket.

