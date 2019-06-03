PVH and G-III Apparel in women's jean pact

G-III Apparel's (NASDAQ:GIII) license agreement for PVH's (NYSE:PVH) Calvin Klein women's jeanswear business is set for an initial term of five years to cover design, production and distribution of the products in the U.S. and Canada.

The new business deal is in addition to the other women’s Calvin Klein businesses that are already licensed to G-III by CKI.

PVH says the arrangement will support its strategy to build a successful women’s jeanswear business in North America by leveraging G-III’s category and market expertise. The launch of G-III’s first women’s Calvin Klein Jeans collection is expected for the spring 2020 season.

Source: Press Release