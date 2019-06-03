Waste Management PT raised at KeyBanc, rating upgrade at RBC

Following its 2019 Investor Day, KeyBanc analyst Sean Eastman has raised his price target for Waste Management (NYSE:WM) to $120 (from $112), and retained the stock's Overweight rating.

He cited greater confidence that the company's new leadership team is deploying a focused and disciplined growth strategy and that budding technology initiatives are likely to build upon the solid operational improvement delivered in recent years.

Waste Management was also upgraded to Outperform from Sector Perform at RBC Capital, which cited the company’s unique positioning within its sector.