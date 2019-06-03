JetBlue discusses A321XLR with Airbus

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) is talking to Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) about the planemaker's plans for a longer-range version of its A321neo family as it prepares to jump into the transatlantic market.

The sixth-largest U.S. carrier has 85 A321neo aircraft on order, of which it has already decided to convert 13 into a longer-range version called the A321LR.

Now it's looking at plans for a version with more stamina called the A321XLR, which Airbus has been selling ahead of a formal product announcement in June.