Armata Pharma nabs new patents in Europe and Canada

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEMKT:ARMP) is granted two patents by the European Patent Office and one by the Canadian Intellectual Property Office covering various aspects of it's bacteriophage program, and AP-SA01, which is in development against various diseases or indications caused by Staphylococcus aureus.

European Patent Application No. 12784665.7: Novel bacteriophages covers specific mutations and mutants of phage K for treatment of Staphylococcus infections.

European Patent Application No. 13722007.5: Therapeutic Bacteriophage Compositions covers methods of assembling a panel of phages resulting in a therapeutic composition that limits the growth and resistance of a bacterial target strain responsible for bacterial infection.

Canadian Patent Application No. 2700646: Anti-Staphylococcus aureus Compositions Comprising Bacteriophage K and P68 covers compositions of phages and methods for killing S. aureus in a biofilm.