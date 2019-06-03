DoJ's Google probe could benefit company - BofAML

Bank of America Merrill Lynch analyst Justin Post says a Department of Justice review of Google (GOOG,GOOGL) would take more than five years to complete and sees any potential breakup as positive for the tech giant's valuation.

Post writes the breakup would force Google to prioritize platform monetization and capital allocation improvement.

The analyst notes that Microsoft shares continued to perform well after DoJ and EU cases were filed.

On Friday, Bloomberg reported that the Justice Department was preparing an antitrust investigation of Google after reaching a deal with the FTC to take the reins.