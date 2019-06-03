Interest builds for 5G iPhone - Piper

Piper Jaffray sees a "strong interest" among Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) consumers for a 5G iPhone the firm expects to ship in H2 2020.

The firm's survey of iPhone owners shows that 18% would pay $1,200 for a 5G device when upgrading next. Analyst Michael Olson says interest will grow from here, which makes this "a favorable early sign that 5G is viewed as a key feature."

Olson sees muted interest in the 2019 iPhones, but Services revenue should "tide many investors over" until the 5G excitement builds more.

Piper maintains an Overweight rating and $230 price target.

Apple shares are up 0.1% pre-market to $175.30.

AAPL has an Outperform average Sell Side rating.