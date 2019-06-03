Genocea up 52% premarket on positive GEN-009 data in cancer patients

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) reports clinical results from its ongoing Phase 1/2a trial for GEN-009, the company’s lead neoantigen vaccine candidate.

The results are as follows:

In the five patients, GEN-009 monotherapy elicited T cell responses to 91% of the vaccine neoantigens administered.

GEN-009 has proven to be unique among neoantigen vaccines in its ability to elicit ex vivo CD8+ T cell responses, which were observed for 47% of vaccine neoantigens. Inclusive of the results seen after in vitro stimulation, the CD8+ T cell response frequency was 53%.

GEN-009 has been well tolerated to date, with no dose-limiting toxicities.